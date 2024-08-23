Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 836.8% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 75,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.43. 1,176,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

