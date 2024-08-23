PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FDX traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $294.28. 980,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.64 and a 200-day moving average of $267.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.