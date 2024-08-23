PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,416,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,926,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,545,000 after buying an additional 421,533 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,046. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $197.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

