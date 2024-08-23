PSI Advisors LLC Buys 82,088 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,088 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS CALF traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,212 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.