PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 19,732,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,218,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

