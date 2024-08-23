PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

