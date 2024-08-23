PSI Advisors LLC Has $32.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.42. 5,564,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

