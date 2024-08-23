PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after buying an additional 307,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,601,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,543,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.59. 8,199,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,124. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.