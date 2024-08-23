PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,174,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,584,000.

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.18. 149,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

