PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 35,182 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up about 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,103. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

