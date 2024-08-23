PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.67. 2,996,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.