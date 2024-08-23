PSI Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.