PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Trading 31.6% Higher

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) shot up 31.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

