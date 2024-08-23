PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of PHM opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

