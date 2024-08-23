QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $113,599.29 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01247545 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $126,347.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

