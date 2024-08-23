Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,298,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after purchasing an additional 550,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -154.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

