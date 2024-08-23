QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,639. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

