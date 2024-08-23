Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

