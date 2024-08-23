QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164,886.60

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, QUASA has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,886.60 and $2,843.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,063.21 or 1.00014046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198614 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,990.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

