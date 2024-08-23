Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Down 2%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 328,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Radware Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

