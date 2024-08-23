Raydium Price Tops $1.73 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Raydium has a market cap of $456.62 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002805 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,643,777 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
