Raymond James Upgrades NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to “Strong-Buy”

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.