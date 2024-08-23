Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.14. 4,827,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,060,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.