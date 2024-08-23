Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director A. Larry Chapman Sells 5,000 Shares

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

O traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.10. 4,239,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,447. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.