Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,091. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

