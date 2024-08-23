Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $61.00. 628,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,022,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.