Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ingredion (INGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ingredion (NYSE: INGR):
- 8/15/2024 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.
- 8/7/2024 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $126.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/30/2024 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/11/2024 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Ingredion Price Performance
INGR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.84. 72,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,808. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
