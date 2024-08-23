Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emera (TSE: EMA):

8/20/2024 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

7/22/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.63. The company had a trading volume of 83,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,023. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The company has a market cap of C$14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.61.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

