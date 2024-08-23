Redd Hugh Purchases 1,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Director Redd Hugh acquired 1,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,744.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

