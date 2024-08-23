ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $13.57 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

