Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.34

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 15501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Redeia Corporación Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.
Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
