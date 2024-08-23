Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives $7.65 Average PT from Analysts

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Redwire

Shares of RDW opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.