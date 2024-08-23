Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.69

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.69 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 94306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

