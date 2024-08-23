ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.93. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.