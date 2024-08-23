Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

QSR stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

