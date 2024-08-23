Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 79,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 495,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,076. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.