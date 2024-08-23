Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 911,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

