Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 221,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.34. 1,542,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,359. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

