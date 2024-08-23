Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,248. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.