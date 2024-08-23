Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $172.11. 3,789,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,464. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $173.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

