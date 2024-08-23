Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,564,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,635. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

