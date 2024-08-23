RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 2,120 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 59,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock remained flat at $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 618,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,659. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

