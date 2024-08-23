Rockland Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.26. 17,161,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,610,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

