Rockland Trust Co. Sells 19 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $556.01. 191,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,043. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.83 and a 200 day moving average of $537.36.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

