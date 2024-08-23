Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.45 and last traded at $61.65. 439,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,667,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

