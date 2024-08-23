Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.25. Ross Stores has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.