RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $171.07 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $171.07 million and approximately $5.53 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $61,230.71 or 0.95011225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,445.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00569622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00103075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00265628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00032070 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00041509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00073717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 57,896.83548063 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

