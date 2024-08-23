Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.76. 696,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,235,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Safety Shot Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Shot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Shot in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Shot in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Shot in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Shot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

