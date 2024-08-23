Saga Price Tops $1.29 on Major Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $128.89 million and $33.56 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,559,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,694,263 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,559,625 with 99,697,331 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.270128 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $28,473,211.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

