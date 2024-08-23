SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) were down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 49,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 50,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.

